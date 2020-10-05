Man faces 14 counts in connection to downtown looting

article

Chicago police on Monday announced charges against a man accused of participating in downtown looting in August.

Lee Mitchell was identified by authorities as someone who entered multiple retail stores and stole merchandise on Aug. 10, police said in a statement.

Mitchell, 28, was arrested Sunday morning in the Englewood neighborhood, police said. He faces seven counts each of burglary and looting.

He is expected to appear in court later Monday.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Mitchell is among hundreds of people suspected of looting downtown shops early Aug. 10 throughout Chicago, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood.

Advertisement

Police have shared dozens of photos and videos of suspected looters in an attempt to identify them.