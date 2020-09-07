Police release photos of looting suspects

article

Chicago police have released a new batch of surveillance photos and video that show people wanted for allegedly looting shops in August.

The suspects include:

Eight people who allegedly looted an Ulta beauty store at 430 N. Michigan Ave.;

Four people wanted for stealing items and a vehicle from the 100 block of East Delaware Place;

Nine people wanted for looting a business in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue;

Four people allegedly looting a business in the first block of North Wells Street; and

Four people wanted for allegedly stealing items from the 600 block of North Fairbanks Court.

Looting broke out early Aug. 10, less than a day after police shot a man in Englewood on the South Side.

Four people wanted for stealing items and a vehicle Aug. 10, 2020, from the 100 block of East Delaware Place. | Chicago police

Throughout the night, two people were shot, more than 100 people were arrested and 13 police officers were injured as crowds broke windows and looted stores along Michigan Avenue and on the Near North Side.

The first round of looting to hit Chicago stores this year happened in late May.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Area Three Looting Task Force at 312-744-8263 or email 630LootingTaskForce@chicagopolice.org.

Four people wanted for looting an Ulta beauty store Aug. 10, 2020, in the 400 block of North Michigan Avenue. | Chicago police

Nine people wanted for looting a business Aug. 10, 2020, in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue. | Chicago police

Nine people wanted for looting a business Aug. 10, 2020, in the 600 block of South Michigan Avenue. | Chicago police

Video allegedly shows another four people looting a business Aug. 10, 2020, in the first block of North Wells Street. | Chicago police