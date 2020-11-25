Man faces attempted murder charge after allegedly dragging Chicago police officer by car

article

A West Town man faces an attempted murder charge after allegedly speeding off from a South Side traffic stop, dragging a Chicago police officer and launching him from the car.

Aaron Okelola, 25, was allegedly driving a car that officers pulled over Monday evening in the 9500 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.

He then allegedly sped off and dragged an officer by the driver-side door, police said. His car struck a pole at the 95th/Dan Ryan Red Line station, throwing the officer into a fixed object, police said.

The officer was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.

Okelola and another person were arrested, but the other person was released without charges, police said.

Okelola is scheduled to appear in court later Wednesday on a count of attempted murder and misdemeanor counts of fleeing and driving on a suspended license.