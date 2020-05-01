Man faces DUI, gun charges after t-boning CTA bus into Loop bank, injuring 4: police

article

A 29-year-old man from the Northwest Side was allegedly intoxicated and driving with an illegal gun early Thursday when he crashed into the side of a CTA bus, sending it through the front window of a Loop bank and injuring three others, according to police.

Lukasz Strok faces a felony count of unauthorized use of a weapon and a misdemeanor count each of driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and operating without insurance, Chicago police said.

Strok allegedly ran a red light at Washington and Clark streets, crashing into a bus in the intersection, police said.

The force of the crash sent the bus through the front windows of a BMO Harris Bank.

The female bus driver and two passengers were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, police said. Strok was taken to the same hospital in fair condition.

Strok, who was also cited for disregarding a traffic light and failing to reduce speed, is due for a bail hearing later Friday.