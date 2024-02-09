Man faces multitude of charges in fatal shooting of Rockford K9 Officer Nyx

A 28-year-old man is behind bars for fatally shooting Rockford K9 officer Nyx late last month.

Malik H. Trotter was charged Feb. 8 with five counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed violence, four counts of agg. discharge of a firearm, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, killing a police canine, and theft. On Feb. 5, he was also charged with threatening a public official.

His charges stem from a domestic situation that led to the fatal shooting of Rockford police's K9 officer Nyx on Jan. 28.

According to the Winnebago County State's Attorney, Trotter's attempted first-degree murder of a police officer charge is a Class X felony and he could face 20-80 years in prison with 20 years added for the firearm.

If Trotter is found guilty, or if he pleads guilty, the state's attorney says he would serve the five counts of first-degree murder consecutively and his sentence would be served 85%.

For his other charges, these are the punishments he is facing:

Two counts of armed violence: Class X felony, punishable by 6-30 years and 18 months of mandatory supervised release.

Four counts of agg. discharge of a firearm: Class 1 felony, punishable by 4-15 years in prison, followed by one year of mandatory supervised release.

Theft: Class 3 felony, punishable by 2-5 years in prison, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release.

Two counts of unlawful use of a weapon: Class 3 felony, punishable by 2-5 years in prison, followed by six months of mandatory supervised release.

Rockford police also announced the services for Nyx, which will be held Saturday, Feb. 17.

The memorial visitation will be held at City First Church at 5950 Spring Creek Road in Rockford, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

A K9/law enforcement/first responder walkthrough will occur at 3 p.m. and the full honors ceremony will happen around 3:30 p.m.