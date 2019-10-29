Man faces murder charges in shooting of teens outside River Oaks Center mall

article

An Iowa man is accused of fatally shooting two people outside of River Oaks Center mall in south suburban Calumet City.

Dajon M. Lewis, 18, is charged with two counts of first degree murder, according to Calumet City police.

Lewis is accused of shooting Christin Ross, 18, and 17-year-old Tyrell Wade, outside of the River Oaks mall Oct. 10, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Wade, Ross and a witness confronted Lewis at the mall over an incident that happened in 2018, according to a court document.

A physical altercation broke out outside of the mall entrance during the confrontation, and Lewis allegedly told the group “just wait, just wait right there” as he walked away, the document states.

The group walked back into the mall and tried to go through a different exit, the document states. A witness yelled “gun” after they saw Lewis in the parking lot with a gun in his hand.

Lewis allegedly fired shots at Wade, Ross and three other people as they ran toward the mall, the document states. Ross and Wade were struck in the head, and they were pronounced dead a few days later.

Surveillance video footage from the mall captured Lewis walking inside and outside of the mall just before the shooting, the document states. Three witnesses allegedly identified Lewis as the shooter.

A warrant for his arrest was issued, and he was taken into custody in Gary, Indiana, on Oct. 24 by Lake County Sheriff’s office after a short traffic pursuit, police said. Lewis waived his extradition to Illinois, and he was transported to Calumet City.

He was denied bail at a hearing Tuesday and is due in court Nov. 11, according to the state’s attorney’s office.