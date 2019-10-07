Man facing child porn charges arrested after threatening to jump from Vernon Hills balcony

article

A man charged with child pornography was arrested Monday after a standoff with police at an apartment in north suburban Vernon Hills.

Francisco J. Pina, 18, of Mundelein, was wanted on a failure to appear warrant on three counts of child pornography, aggravated battery, manufacturing or delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

U.S. marshals and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force responded to a 6th floor apartment in the 1100 block of Museum Boulevard in Vernon Hills after learning that Pina intended to stay there with a relative, the sheriff’s office said.

The team forced open the door after Pina refused to let them into the apartment, the sheriff’s office said. He retreated to a balcony, sat down on the railing and threatened to jump if anyone approached him.

Authorities negotiated with Pina for about 45 minutes until he came off the railing and walked into the apartment, where he surrendered peacefully, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators found an AR-15 rifle in the apartment, along with cannabis that was packaged for delivery, the sheriff’s office said.

Pina was charged with one count of intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon on top of his other charges, the sheriff’s office said.

He is being held at the Lake County Jail and is due in court Tuesday, the sheriff’s office said.