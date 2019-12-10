Man fatally hit by Metra UP-NW train at Arlington Park station

A man was struck and killed by a Metra train Tuesday morning, halting trains on the Union Pacific Northwest line for over an hour in suburban Arlington Heights.

The 52-year-old man was hit by UP-NW train #620 about 7:20 a.m. at the Arlington Park station, according to Metra spokesman Tom Miller and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Paramedics responded to a man hit by a train, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Arlington Heights Fire Department. He lived in Lake Zurich, according to the medical examiner’s office.

Trains were not moving in either direction at the station until 8:30 a.m., when trains were allowed to move past the station, Metra said in a tweet.

Trains #620 and #622 remained stopped, and passengers on those trains were not allowed to leave, Miller said. They began moving express toward Chicago about 10 a.m., according to a Metra alert.