Food vendor with CCL fatally shoots attacker on Chicago's West Side

A man was shot to death after he attacked a food vendor Friday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The vendor, a 35-year-old man, was approached by a man in his 30s in the 300 block of South Central Avenue around 8:50 p.m., according to police.

An argument escalated into a struggle, and the attacker pulled a gun. The vendor, who has a concealed carry license, then fired his weapon, striking the man multiple times.

The offender was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The vendor suffered a gunshot wound to the right arm and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Police recovered two guns at the scene. Area Four detectives are investigating the shooting.