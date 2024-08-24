Man fatally shot, another wounded in Austin

A man was shot to death on Chicago's West Side and another was wounded Friday afternoon.

Chicago police responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 700 block of North Leamington Avenue around 4:55 p.m. and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.

A 49-year-old man was shot in the head and was later pronounced dead at Mt. Sinai Hospital. A 21-year-old man was taken to the same hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was listed in fair condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.