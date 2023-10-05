Man fatally shot in Aurora backyard

A 47-year-old man was shot and killed Thursday morning in Aurora.

Shortly before noon, Aurora police responded to the 100 block of N. Calhoun St. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a victim in the backyard of a home suffering from gunshot wounds. The man was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they searched the area for an offender, but found nobody.

The identity of the victim is being withheld until family is notified, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Aurora police at (630) 256-5500.

