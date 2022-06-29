Man fatally shot by gunman on bike in McKinley Park

A man was shot and killed by a person riding a bike Tuesday night in the McKinley Park neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was standing on the sidewalk around 10:29 p.m. when a gunman approached on a bicycle and started shooting in the 2000 block of West 36th Street, police said.

The man was shot in the shoulder and was taken by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE CHANNEL

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.