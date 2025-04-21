24-year-old man fatally shot on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times Monday afternoon in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street. The victim drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. No arrests have been made; area detectives are investigating.



A 24-year-old man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in Chicago's South Austin neighborhood, according to police.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 4:23 p.m. in the 4900 block of West Hubbard Street.

Police say the victim was struck multiple times in the body and drove himself to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There are currently no suspects in custody, and no further details about what led up to the shooting were immediately available.

What's next:

Area detectives are continuing their investigation.