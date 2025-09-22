Man fatally shot in parked vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say

The Brief A 35-year-old man was fatally shot shortly after 3 p.m. Monday while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5500 block of West Lake Street on Chicago’s West Side, police said. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.



A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. Lake Street.

Chicago police said the man was inside the vehicle when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to police.

What's next:

Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.