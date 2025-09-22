Expand / Collapse search

Man fatally shot in parked vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say

By Cody King
Published  September 22, 2025 5:43pm CDT
    • A 35-year-old man was fatally shot shortly after 3 p.m. Monday while sitting in a parked vehicle in the 5500 block of West Lake Street on Chicago’s West Side, police said.
    • The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died. No arrests have been announced, and the investigation is ongoing.

CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle on the West Side, police said.

What we know:

The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. Lake Street. 

Chicago police said the man was inside the vehicle when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired, striking him multiple times.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to police.

What's next:

Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department. 

