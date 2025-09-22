Man fatally shot in parked vehicle on Chicago's West Side, police say
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Monday afternoon while sitting in a parked vehicle on the West Side, police said.
What we know:
The shooting happened shortly after 3 p.m. in the 5500 block of W. Lake Street.
Chicago police said the man was inside the vehicle when someone approached, pulled out a gun and fired, striking him multiple times.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died, according to police.
What's next:
Police haven't said if any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.