Man fatally shot during altercation in Englewood apartment after neighbor made several noise complaints

A 40-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night during an altercation in an Englewood apartment after he was playing music and a neighbor made several noise complaints, police said.

About 11:20 p.m., the man was playing music in his apartment in the 7400 block of South Emerald Avenue when a neighbor in the building made several noise complaints, Chicago police said.

The man then came to the front door of his apartment and began arguing with a person who shot him several times in the torso, police said.

The person fled and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet identified him.

Area One detectives are investigating.