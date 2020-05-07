Man fatally shot during argument in Grand Crossing: police

article

A 28-year-old was fatally shot Thursday in Grand Crossing on the South Side, police said.

He was on the sidewalk about 8:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street when he was involved in an argument with someone who pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking him in the face, shoulder and back, Chicago police said.

Demitry Humes was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy found he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Two detectives are investigating.