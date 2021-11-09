University of Chicago graduate fatally shot near campus during robbery attempt

A 24-year-old man who recently graduated from the University of Chicago was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon during an attempted robbery near the school's campus in Hyde Park on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 1:54 p.m. in the 900 block of East 54th Place, Chicago police said.

Police said the man, who has net yet been identified, was walking on the sidewalk when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up next to him. A male suspect exited the vehicle, produced a handgun and demanded the man's property, according to police.

The suspect shot at the man multiple times, striking him in the chest before fleeing in the vehicle on westbound 54th Place, according to police.

The victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, but was later pronounced dead, officials said.

The university released a statement saying it has immediately began increasing patrols near the campus, and encourages students and faculty to remain alert.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chicago Police Department or the University of Chicago Police Department at 773-702-8181.

Area One detectives are investigating.

About two hours earlier, businesses and vehicles were damaged after shots were fired from a vehicle blocks away.

Someone unleashed gunfire from a Hyundai Sonata about 12:10 p.m. at 53rd Street and South Harper Avenue, according to a security alert from the University of Chicago.

Congressional candidate and community activist Jahmal Cole wrote on Facebook that he was nearly struck, revealing that he was shot recently and still has the bullet in his arm.

"Today, I thought I was going to die because I saw blood coming from my neck, thinking I was shot, again. Fortunately, it was a scrape from diving under a car," he said.

No injuries were reported, but several vehicles and two businesses were damaged by the gunfire, the University of Chicago alert said.

The Sonata had been reported stolen Monday, according to the alert.

Police have not said if the incidents at 54th Place and 53rd Street are connected.

University officials were also investigating a bomb threat Tuesday. In a statement, they called it a "Hoax threat made via Twitter" and police are investigating.