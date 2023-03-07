Man fatally shot during scuffle in Bridgeport

An elderly man allegedly shot and killed another man as they were fighting Tuesday morning in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

The 76-year-old was arguing with a man around the age of 50 when their conversation turned physical around 9:40 a.m. in the 3100 block of South May Street, police said.

The elderly man, who has a FOID card, then shot the man in the head, police said. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 76-year-old was taken into custody and transferred to the Jesse Brown VA Medical Center for an evaluation, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No other injuries were reported.

Area One detectives are investigating.