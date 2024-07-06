Man fatally shot in East Chicago on Fourth of July; suspect still on the run: police

A man was fatally shot on the Fourth of July in East Chicago and authorities are still looking for the suspect.

East Chicago police officers responded to a report of a shooting at 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3600 Superior Court, where they found the shooting victim, 35-year-old Jerome Scott, of Gary, Ind. near the entrance.

Scott told officers he had been shot in the stomach. Officers found a single gunshot wound to his abdomen and called for first responders.

He was taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Hospital but later died from his injuries at 1:25 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.

Police said Scott was standing next to a vehicle while speaking with someone inside when a gunshot rang out. The vehicle then sped away from the scene afterward.

No arrests have been made in connection with the deadly shooting.

Anyone with more information is urged to contact East Chicago PD's anonymous tip line at 219-391-8500 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 219-391-8318.