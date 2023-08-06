Man fatally shot in backyard of Chicago home

A man was fatally shot in the backyard of a residence on Chicago's Far South Side Sunday morning.

At about 2:04 a.m., officers responded to the 12100 block of South Ashland for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, officers located a male victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen in the backyard of a residence.

He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.