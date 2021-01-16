Man fatally shot in Brainerd

A man was killed in a shooting Friday in Brainerd on the South Side.

The 30-year-old was sitting in a vehicle about 5:45 p.m. in the 8900 block of South Racine Avenue when someone drove by in an SUV and fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead at 7:52 p.m., police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was identified as Ryan Oglesby, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.