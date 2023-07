A man was fatally shot in Chicago Lawn Thursday night.

At about 10:37 p.m., a 43-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk in the 2900 block of West 64th Street when an unknown offender fired shots, police said.

The man was shot twice in the chest and was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody. Area One detectives are investigating.