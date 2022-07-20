Man fatally shot in East Garfield Park

A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in East Garfield Park Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 3300 block of West Harrison.

At about 12:03 p.m., a 25-year-old man was near a sidewalk when he was approached by at least two offenders.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE

They produced handguns and fired shots, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body, and transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No offenders are currently in custody.