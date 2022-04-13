Man fatally shot in Esporta Fitness parking lot in West Dundee: police

A man was shot and killed Wednesday night in a fitness center parking lot in West Dundee.

Around 5:30 p.m., West Dundee police responded to the Esporta Fitness located at 400 North 8th Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a male victim in the parking. He was pronounced dead, police said.

West Dundee police say the shooting may be connected to a shooting that occurred in Elgin.

The case is being investigated by the Kane County Major Crimes Task Force.

Police say there is no danger to the public.

No further details were immediately available.