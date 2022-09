A man was killed when someone opened fire on a group of people near Chicago's South Loop early Sunday.

Police say an unidentified man was shot in the face and chest while standing on a sidewalk in the 1200 block of South Plymouth Court around 12:45 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.