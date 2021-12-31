Man fatally shot in Gresham

A man was fatally shot Friday night in Gresham on the South Side.

The man, 18, was walking in the 7900 block of South Parnell Avenue about 8:10 p.m. when he was struck in the neck by gunfire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Saint Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody.

Thirty people have been killed in the Chatham community area, which includes Gresham, in 2021 — the same amount the community had for all of 2020, according to Sun-Times data.