Man fatally shot in Gresham, person being questioned: police

A person is being questioned after a 24-year-old man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Gresham on the South Side, police say.

Officers found the man unresponsive about 12:50 a.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street with gunshot wounds to the back, lower backside and legs, Chicago police said.

He was transported to Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not yet released information on the fatality.

Detectives have brought a man in for questioning in this incident, police said.