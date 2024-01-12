Man fatally shot in Gresham, SWAT called to scene

A man was fatally shot in Gresham, which led to a SWAT situation Friday night.

At about 8:29 p.m., police responded to a person shot in the 8400 block of South Vincennes and found an unidentified male victim outside with a gunshot wound to the head, police said.

The victim appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 25 years old. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

It was determined that the victim was in a verbal altercation with a male offender, who produced a firearm and shot the victim before fleeing into a nearby residence.

SWAT was requested and was on scene as of 10 p.m.