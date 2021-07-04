Man fatally shot in Old Town after exchanging words with suspect

A man was fatally shot Sunday morning in Old Town.

The shooting occurred in the 200 block of West Division at about 6:09 a.m.

Police say the man was walking across the street when an unknown male approached him. The victim and the offender exchanged words, and then the offender displayed a handgun.

The offender fired gunshots in the victim's direction, police said.

The victim was shot in the torso and transported to Northwestern Hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

No further information is available at this time.



