A man was fatally shot in Roseland Friday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m., a 19-year-old man was in the 11400 block of South Calumet when he was shot in the chest.

He was transported to an area hospital, where he died.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jaheim Green.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.