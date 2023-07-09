Man fatally shot in South Loop: Chicago police

A man was fatally shot in South Loop Saturday night, according to Chicago police.

The 28-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen just before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim was unable to provide details about the incident and was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

There were no arrests reported. Area Three Detectives are investigating.