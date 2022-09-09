Man fatally shot in the chest on Chicago's West Side

A man, 28, was fatally shot in the chest late Thursday on Chicago's West Side.

Police say the man was standing outside his car in the 3100 block of West Madison Street in East Garfield Park when two suspects came up to him. One of the suspects opened fire.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wound to the chest in critical condition. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

No one is in custody, Area Three detectives are investigating.