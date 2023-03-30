Man fatally shot in the face on Chicago's SW Side: police

A man was killed in a shooting on Chicago's Southwest Side in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police say a 29-year-old man was found laying outside in the 6300 block of South Albany Avenue with a gunshot wound to the face and thigh around 10:50 p.m.

The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in critical condition where he was later pronounced dead. He was not able to provided further detail on the incident.

There is no one in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.