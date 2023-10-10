Man fatally shot in the head after intervening during armed robbery in Logan Square

A man was fatally shot after intervening during an armed robbery in Logan Square Tuesday morning.

At about 10:46 a.m., a 50-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were in the 1600 block of North Lawndale when two armed offenders exited from a white sedan and approached the victims, police said.

The offenders demanded property at which time the man intervened.

One of the offenders then fired shots, striking the man in the head.

The offenders then fled the scene inside the sedan without taking any belongings, police said.

The victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The woman was uninjured.

No one is in custody. Area Five detectives are investigating.