Man fatally shot in the Loop found in hotel lobby

A 40-year-old man died after he was shot on the sidewalk in downtown Chicago Friday night.

The victim was struck by gunfire in the first black of East Lake Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police say he ran and was discovered in the lobby of a hotel in the 200 block of N. Wabash. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

The victim had been shot in the abdomen.

No one in custody for the shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.