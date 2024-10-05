Man fatally shot inside vehicle on Chicago's South Side

A 35-year-old man was fatally shot Friday night in Chicago's Fernwood neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, the shooting happened around 10:37 p.m. near 106th Place and State Street.

The victim was sitting in a parked vehicle with a woman when the offender approached the car and opened fire.

The victim, who has not been identified, was struck in the head and transported to Christ Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under investigation by Area Two detectives.