A man was shot and killed Tuesday night in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood.

Around 6:48 p.m., police say the male victim was near a bicycle trail in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue when shots were fired.

The man was struck by gunfire in the hand and head, and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.