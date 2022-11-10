Man fatally shot on Far South Side

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night.

Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots.

The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition with gunshot wounds to the body. He was later pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.