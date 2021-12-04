Man fatally shot on porch of his home during argument in West Chatham

The Chicago Police department is investigating a homicide after an argument lead to a 44-year-old getting shot outside his West Chatham home.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the man as Lynnez E. Patterson, 44. Police said Patterson and a male acquaintance got into a verbal argument around 8:25 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of 78th Place, when the acquaintance fired multiple shots.

According to police, Patterson sustained two gunshot wounds to the torso, and one to the head.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Nobody is in custody at this time.