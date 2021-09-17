Man fatally shot overnight in Logan Square

A man was shot dead while walking down the street early Friday morning in the Logan Square neighborhood.

The man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was walking around 4 a.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue when someone shot him multiple times in the back, police said.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not identified the victim.

No one is in custody as Area Five detectives investigate.