Man fatally shot in parking lot near O'Hare Airport, police say

A man was fatally shot in a parking lot near O'Hare International Airport in Schiller Park Friday night.

According to Schiller Park police, the shooting happened around 11:32 p.m. in the 10200 block of Irving Park Road.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the area and found a 26-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Case Assistance Team is assisting the Schiller Park Police Department in the ongoing investigation. Police believe the incident was isolated and not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information about the incident has been asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at 847-678-4794.