Man fatally shot while parked in South Deering

A man was shot dead while sitting in a car Thursday morning in the South Deering neighborhood.

The 39-year-old was in the driver's seat of a parked vehicle around 5:46 a.m. in the 2900 block of East 126th Street when a gunman started shooting, police said.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.