Man fatally shot while walking to his car on Chicago's Far South Side

A man was fatally shot while walking to his vehicle on Chicago's Far South Side Monday.

At about 5:03 a.m. Monday, a 25-year-old man was walking to his vehicle in the 10700 block of South Bensley when a blue Mercedes approached, and someone inside opened fire, police said.

The victim was shot in the stomach, and transported to an area hospital, where he later died.

The offending vehicle then fled southbound from the scene.

No other injuries were reported.