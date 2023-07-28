Man fatally stabbed in Humboldt Park, suspect in custody

A 43-year-old man was stabbed to death Friday morning in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Around 10:10 a.m., police say the male victim was involved in an argument a known offender in the 3700 block of W. Grand Ave. when he sustained a stab wound to the back.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The offender was taken into custody, according to police. Charges were pending.

The investigation is ongoing.