Man fatally stabbed in Englewood apartment: police

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death early Friday during a fight in an Englewood home.

He was fighting with a 61-year-old man about 12:45 a.m. in an apartment in the 6200 block of South Laflin Street, Chicago police said.

The older man then stabbed the younger man in the back multiple times, according to police. The 30-year-old was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The 61-year-old man was taken into custody, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area One detectives are investigating.