Man dies after falling from platform, struck by Green Line train in East Garfield Park

A man was fatally struck by a CTA train Wednesday night after he fell from a platform in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

About 9:50 p.m., the 26-year-old fell from a train platform onto the Green Line train tracks in the 3600 block of West Lake Street, and was struck by an approaching train, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Area Four detectives are conducting a death investigation, but foul play is not suspected.