Man fatally struck by CTA train after falling onto Blue Line tracks in Logan Square, police say
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man died Saturday night after falling onto the CTA Blue Line tracks in Logan Square and being hit by a train, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
The incident happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Chicago police said the man stumbled and fell onto the tracks just as a train was arriving at the station.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.
The operator of the train was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.
What's next:
Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.
The status of CTA service can be found HERE.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.