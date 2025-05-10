Man fatally struck by CTA train after falling onto Blue Line tracks in Logan Square, police say

The Brief A 28-year-old man was killed Saturday night when he was hit by a train after falling onto the CTA Blue Line tracks. The incident happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. The train operator was taken to a hospital for observation, and police are investigating.



A 28-year-old man died Saturday night after falling onto the CTA Blue Line tracks in Logan Square and being hit by a train, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The incident happened around 8:13 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Milwaukee Avenue. Chicago police said the man stumbled and fell onto the tracks just as a train was arriving at the station.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and his identity has not yet been released.

The operator of the train was taken to a hospital for observation, police said.

What's next:

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.

