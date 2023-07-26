Man fatally struck near Waukegan intersection identified

A man who was fatally struck by a vehicle in north suburban Waukegan last weekend has been identified.

John Rutledge, 53, died from blunt force injuries sustained in the crash on Saturday evening, according to a statement from the Lake County medical examiner's office.

About 9:26 p.m., Waukegan police and fire responded to a report of a person struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Lewis and Roger Edwards avenues, the statement said.

When officers arrived, they located a man who was not breathing. The victim, identified as Rutledge, was transported to the emergency room at Vista Medical Center East where he was pronounced dead.

The Waukegan Police Department is still investigating the circumstances of the crash.