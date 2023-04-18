Man fatally struck while trying to remove goose from Elgin road

A man was struck and killed while trying to get a goose off a roadway Tuesday in west suburban Elgin.

Rateb Argan, 59, pulled over around 6 a.m. in the 1200 block of St. Charles Street to help remove a goose from the southbound lanes of traffic, according to the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

As he was removing the goose, he was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Express van, officials said.

Argan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy was treated and released by paramedics at the scene.

The crash is still being investigated by the Kane County Sheriff's Office.

No citations have been issued at this time.

Officials said it was not immediately clear where drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.