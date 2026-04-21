Man allegedly fired shots at unoccupied CTA bus on Chicago's Southwest Side

The Brief Police say a 33-year-old man fired shots at a parked CTA bus on Monday evening. No passengers or driver were on board, and no injuries were reported. The suspect is in custody, with charges pending.



A man is in custody after allegedly firing shots at a parked CTA bus Monday on Chicago’s Southwest Side, causing damage but no injuries.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 5:40 p.m. in the 4600 block of West 59th Street in the city's West Elsdon neighborhood.

Police said a 33-year-old man was on a parked CTA bus when he pulled out a gun and fired shots, damaging the vehicle. No one else was on the bus at the time.

No one was hit by gunfire, and no other injuries were reported.

Police took the man into custody, a firearm was recovered at the scene, and charges are pending.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why the man allegedly shot the bus.

What's next:

Area One detectives are investigating.